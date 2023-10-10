Former Dodgers star Steve Garvey to run for California U.S. Senate seat

Former Dodgers baseball star Steve Garvey running for California U.S. Senate seat Former Dodgers baseball star Steve Garvey running for California U.S. Senate seat 01:22

Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers All Star player from the 70s and 80s, announced he will be entering the race for Dianne Feinstein's former seat in the U.S. Senate.

"Our campaign is focused on quality-of-life issues, public safety, and education," Garvey said. "As a U.S. Senator, I will serve with commonsense, compassion, and will work to build consensus to benefit all of the people of California."

Garvey played for both Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1987. He was a 10-time All-Star, National League Most Valuable Player in 1974 and the National League Championship Series MVP in 1978 and 1984.

He also holds the National Leagues record for playing the most consecutive games, which was 1,207, and was a part of the Dodgers World Series Championship team in 1981.

After leaving the MLB he went on to have a significant career in TV sports and broadcasting.

Now, Garvey is entering the world of politics.

"I've been fortunate to wear many hats in my life – from professional athlete to businessman to philanthropist. But the one thing that has remained consistent is my love for this great state and my desire to make a difference," Garvey said. "In baseball, it's not about the individual; it's about the team. I believe the same holds true for politics. It's time we come together, find common ground, and work towards a brighter future."

Steve Garvey will be running as a republican to fill former Dianne Feinstein's California U.S. Senate seat, which is temporarily filled by Laphonza Butler.

Butler was put into the position by Governor Gavin Newsom after Feinstein passed away in September, but that seat will be open 2024.

Butler, 44, has not indicated she will run for election for the senate seat in November.

Currently there are three Democrats running for the seat, including Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, all current members of the House of Representatives. Harvey will be joining nine other Republicans who are also running for the seat.