Former Alameda County DA O'Malley backs recall of Pamela Price

Former Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley on Wednesday announced she is backing the recall of her successor, Pamela Price.

O'Malley made the announcement during a virtual press conference Wednesday morning. She is firing back at Price after the current DA said her office is working to correct a backlog of misdemeanor and domestic violence cases.

Price said a lack of case file dating has led to hundreds of cases surpassing the statute of limitations, meaning those cases can no longer be prosecuted, adding that the backlog was there before she became district attorney.

O'Malley denied those charges on Wednesday, and countered by saying it's Price who is unfit for the office.

"She's used this office improperly. She uses it to intimidate. Of course, she takes any chance to criticize me erroneously for things that I didn't do," said O'Malley. "She discriminates against people she doesn't like or even people of color. And she creates a hostile work environment for many of the hard working, highly ethical lawyers, victim advocates, administrative staff and investigative staff, so that many of them have eventually left."

O'Malley served in the office for a decade from 2010 to 2022. Price won the seat in 2022.

O'Malley is not the only former or current official to throw their support behind the recall. Earlier in October, Rep. Eric Swalwell announced he was backing the effort to remove the embattled DA.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to District Attorney Price's office for a response, and have not heard back, but the DA was scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.