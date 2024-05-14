Alameda County DA Pamela Price recall election set for November

The date for the recall election of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price was decided on Tuesday.

In a vote by the Board of Supervisors, it was decided the recall would be during the November election.

The November date was a win for Price as recall supporters were eager to get the recall on a special election ballot.

They accuse Price, who was elected on a platform of criminal justice reform, of being soft on crime and say that keeping her in office longer than necessary will have a negative impact on crime rates.

Supporters of Price argued the recall should be in November so that as many people as possible can weigh in on Price's future as DA — Special elections tend to have lower turnout, which is a perceived advantage for recall organizers.

Price will be holding a press conference on Wednesday to address the latest development.

A special election would have cost the county between $15 million and $20 million, according to a report by the county's top election officer, Tim Dupuis.