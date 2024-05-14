Watch CBS News
Alameda County DA Pamela Price recall election set for November

By Jose Fabian

The date for the recall election of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price was decided on Tuesday. 

In a vote by the Board of Supervisors, it was decided the recall would be during the November election. 

The November date was a win for Price as recall supporters were eager to get the recall on a special election ballot. 

They accuse Price, who was elected on a platform of criminal justice reform, of being soft on crime and say that keeping her in office longer than necessary will have a negative impact on crime rates. 

The county's top election officer, Tim Dupuis, has reported that A special election would cost the county between $15 million and $20 million, according to a report by the county's top election officer, Tim Dupuis.

Supporters of Price argued the recall should be in November so that as many people as possible can weigh in on Price's future as DA — Special elections tend to have lower turnout, which is a perceived advantage for recall organizers. 

Price will be holding a press conference on Wednesday to address the latest development.

