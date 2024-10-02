Rep. Eric Swallwell backs recall of Alameda County DA Pamela Price

With one month until the election, Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Wednesday he is supporting the recall of embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

The Democratic congressman, whose district covers much of the county, was expected to talk about his support of the recall at a news conference in Hayward Wednesday afternoon with campaign supporters.

In a statement, Swalwell said that Price had "failed the victims of violent crime, and their families."

"Public safety is the paramount concern of Alameda County residents. Yet, under Price, the cops catch the criminals and Price puts them back into our community to re-offend," he said.

Elected in 2022 on a progressive platform, critics of the district attorney gathered more than 74,000 valid signatures to force a recall election, citing her handling of several high-profile cases and increasing crime.

The district attorney has fired back, saying the campaign is being funded by what she called wealthy out-of-town real estate and corporate interests.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.