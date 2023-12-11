Forecasters say wet weather to return mid to late December

Wet weather is expected to return to the Bay Area mid to late December, the National Weather Service said early Monday morning.

Above-average precipitation is expected even though intensity, timing, and amounts are not yet projected.

Wet weather returns to the region for mid to late month with above average precipitation likely. While it's too early to speculate on rain amounts, timing, and intensity now's a good time to make sure you're prepared for rainy conditions. Keep up with the forecast! #cawx pic.twitter.com/wGtiQN247f — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2023

Forecasters say minor rain showers will begin Sunday in the North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey.

Residents are advised to prepare for rainy conditions this week while things remain dry by clearing storm drains and gutters of debris.