Floyd Mitchell introduced as new police chief in Oakland Floyd Mitchell was introduced as the Oakland’s newest chief of police Wednesday afternoon, more than a year Mayor Sheng Thao ousted LeRonne Armstrong. Katie Nielsen reports. (3/27/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv