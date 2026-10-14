Flock Safety surveillance technology sparks privacy protests at San Francisco tech conference

Protesters gathered outside TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on Tuesday to challenge the growing use of Flock Safety's license plate-reading technology, raising concerns about privacy, surveillance and the potential misuse of data collected by law enforcement.

The demonstration coincided with a speaking appearance by Garrett Langley, Flock Safety's co-founder and CEO, at the technology conference at the Moscone Center.

Reem Suleiman, an organizer with the digital rights group Fight for the Future, held a sign reading "Flock=ICE," arguing that the technology could expose sensitive information about people's movements.

"They leave the back-door open with the feds by not taking our privacy seriously," Suleiman said.

Flock Safety's automated license plate readers capture vehicle license plates and location data, which law enforcement agencies can use to investigate crimes. But critics warn that the information could also be used to track immigrants, people seeking abortions outside their home states, and survivors fleeing abusive partners.

Ashley Ortiz, a member of the activist group The Wolves, said she fears the technology could put domestic violence survivors at risk.

"We're going to be seeing them tracked by their domestic violence abusers," Ortiz said.

She pointed to concerns about law enforcement officers misusing surveillance systems to access information for personal reasons, potentially exposing a survivor's location to an abusive partner.

The concerns extend beyond Flock itself, said Manny, an organizer with Deflock San Francisco, who argued that interconnected surveillance systems create broader risks when data is shared across agencies.

"All of these surveillance systems are feeding into a network that is designed to data share," Manny said.

Flock did not respond to a request for an on-camera interview. The company says it has no contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that ICE cannot directly access its cameras or customer data.

Langley has also denied that Flock helps authorities target people seeking abortions. The company says its safeguards are designed to prevent misuse.

Law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area have pointed to Flock cameras as tools that can help investigators quickly identify suspects after crimes are committed. San Francisco has approved the use of Flock cameras for public safety, setting up a debate over how to balance investigative benefits with civil liberties protections.

For protesters, the risks outweigh those benefits without stronger oversight.

Suleiman said changing public attitudes about surveillance begins with conversations that encourage people to question how the technology works and who can access the information it collects.

"Nobody ever stumbles into political consciousness, right? It's often relational," she said.

She hopes the demonstration will also pressure local officials to reconsider how they approach surveillance technology.

"[We want] to push, you know, our local lawmakers to stop catering to the whims of tech billionaires and actually listen to the San Franciscans who call this place home," Suleiman said.

Flock Safety is now valued at nearly $8.5 billion, underscoring the growing commercial stakes surrounding public safety technology as communities debate its reach and oversight.