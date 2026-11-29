All flights headed to San Francisco International Airport are seeing hours-long delays on Sunday for their departures, according to the FAA.

The delays are due to weather and wind in the Bay Area. The average delay time is 3 hours and 33 minutes, according to the FAA.

People flying to SFO should check with their airline to see if their flights are affected.

At SFO, travelers should expect gate hold and taxi delays lasting between 31 and 45 minutes. Those delay times are increasing, according to the FAA.

Meanwhile, for arrivals, there are airborne delays of about 15 minutes or less, the FAA said.

The weather delay is happening on what is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday.