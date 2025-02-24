Fleeing Fremont suspect caught without police chase; had been released after previous arrest

Fremont officers were able to catch and arrest a fleeing 44-year-old Fremont man suspected of firearms-related crimes without a vehicle pursuit, police said.

The case began when a patrol officer tried to stop a vehicle for alleged equipment violations in the area of Auto Mall Parkway and Grimmer Boulevard on Feb. 13, according to police.

The vehicle fled onto Interstate Highway 880, police said. The officer did not give chase, but broadcast the information to patrol units, detectives, and members of the Crime Reduction Unit, police said.

The law enforcement personnel were able to locate the suspect vehicle in an unnamed neighboring city. Shortly thereafter, they observed a man who allegedly matched the original driver's description approaching the vehicle.

When officers tried to arrest the suspect, he fled on foot, and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody, according to police.

Officers searched the suspect and, according to police, located an illegal firearm, a separate unregistered pistol, and a large amount of illegal drugs and paraphernalia consistent with illegal drug sales, police said.

According to police, the suspect had allegedly been released on his own recognizance a few weeks earlier following criminal charges filed against him in a similar investigation.

The current case against the suspect has been sent to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for review of charging.

