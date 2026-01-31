Farabee's short-handed goal in the 3rd period lifts the Flames to a 3-2 win over the Sharks

Joel Farabee's short-handed goal at 6:53 of the third period broke a tie and sent the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin each scored his 12th goal of the season for the Flames (22-26-6), who overcame a pair of one-goal deficits and snapped a five-game losing streak.

Will Smith and Adam Gaudette scored for the Sharks (27-22-4), who have lost two in a row and four of seven.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 39 shots for the Sharks, while Dustin Wolf made 23 saves for the Flames.

Wolf's best stop came against Macklin Celebrini with 21 seconds remaining when he stuck out a pad to deny the star forward after he was set up all by himself in front of the net.

Celebrini's three-game point streak was snapped (three goals, four assists).

Just 15 seconds after teammate Nazem Kadri was penalized for slashing, Farabee broke a 2-all tie with Calgary's NHL-leading eighth short-handed goal. Mikael Backlund's slap shot missed the net, but the rebound caromed right back out front where Farbee knocked a backhand through Nedeljkovic's pads.

It was Calgary's first victory since trading defenseman Rasmus Andersson. The Flames had gone 0-3-2 and scored only seven goals since the deal.

Wolf, who is from Gilroy, California, improved to 16-2-2 against teams from his home state — the Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. He is 9-2-0 against San Jose.

While recently acquired left wing Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) remains out, San Jose did welcome back left wing Philipp Kurashev (upper body, 19 games) and defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed, 10 games).

Sherwood, acquired from Vancouver on Jan. 19, hasn't played since Jan. 10, but he's back skating with the team.

Up next

Sharks: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Flames: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

