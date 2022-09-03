Five climbers killed, two injured while trying to reach top of Eurasia's tallest active volcano

Tourist survives fall into Mount Vesuvius crater U.S. tourist survives fall into Mount Vesuvius crater 00:20

Five people climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano have died in an accident and rescuers are trying to extract two other injured climbers, Russian news reports said Saturday.

The climbers were trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, when the accident occurred about 500 meters below the 4,750-meter (15,884-foot) summit, the reports cited the prosecutor's office of the Kamchatka region as saying.

All the climbers were Russian, the reports said. Details of the accident were not immediately known.

Last year, the volcano erupted on its northwestern slope, seeping lava and ejecting volcanic bombs.

The Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far northeast is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanos, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

The incident marks the latest in a recent string of climbing accidents involving volcanoes around the world.

Last month, three mountaineers died and 12 were injured after they fell while climbing Ecuador's Carihuairazo volcano. In June, a woman died and a climbing companion was injured when they scaled the highly active, off-limits peak of the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico.

In July, an American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano's crater while trying to recover his fallen cell phone.