First wet season event to bring moderate to heavy rain to Bay Area next week

SAN FRANCISCO -- While there are still questions as to exactly when rain will be arriving in the Bay Area next week, most models indicate it will be the region's first major wet weather event of the season.

The National Weather Service said Friday forecasters expect widespread moderate to heavy rain throughout next week in many parts of the the greater Bay Area, with potential accumulations of up to 4 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and to the north in the area of Cloverdale. They added that coastal mountains will be receiving more of the precipitation.

Widespread rainfall still on track for Tuesday - Thursday next week. Here are the current forecast totals. There is a moderate amount of uncertainty with who will get the heaviest rain from this storm, so be sure to keep up with the latest forecast info as we get closer.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/pHIE8R0Lzl — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 10, 2023

Most areas appear likely to receive 1 to 1.5 inches. The NWS said light rain was likely to start in the North Bay on Monday and could linger through Saturday next week, but the core of the event will be Tuesday through Friday.

However, the exact timing and amount of rainfall are still subject. KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen noted that forecast models are still offering a wide range of potential scenarios, reducing confidence in the specifics. Details should come into somewhat better focus this weekend.

The weather service warned residents and motorists to expect slick roads and longer than normal commutes as ponding of water on roadways becomes a road hazard due to the rains.