Mosquito Fire: Foresthill resident stays behind to check on elderly neighbor

FORESTHILL — More than 11,000 people have been evacuated from the flames, including the community of Foresthill.

Worton's Market is a staple in Foresthill, but it has gone dark following the evacuation orders.

The eerie scene is not enough for Kevin Fleak to leave his home. At least, not yet.

Despite an evacuation order, Fleak said he almost considered leaving. But he has an older neighbor who has mobility issues and checks on him.

There are also pets left behind who could not enter evacuation centers.

Fleak is also concerned about looters.

"Anxiety is up here," he said while lifting an arm high above his head.

As he rides out the neighboring fire, he updates his neighbors who fled to reassure them someone is watching over their property.

"That's the kind of the biggest thing: peace of mind," Fleak said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they are aware people have left their pets behind.

The department is urging people to contact animal control if they need help.

Meanwhile, firefighters navigate challenges.

"The biggest challenge that we're facing right now are the steep canyons and slopes," said fire official Chris Vestal.

Helicopters conducted waterdrops while hand crews and heavy equipment raced to remove fuel.

Fire officials reported in Placer County that forward progress stopped to the west.

Crews also created a direct fire line from Baltimore Mine to the American River, just south of Foresthill.

As long as crews can hold that line, Fleak says he will hunker down.

"I feel confident in our fire department. I'll hold out as long as I can," he said.