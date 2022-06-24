Firefighters battling 100-acre brush fire on eastern side of Livermore
LIVERMORE – Firefighters are battling a brush fire in a hilly, rural area east of Livermore early Thursday evening.
The fire first reported at around 5:45 p.m. is burning not far from Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in the area of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road.
As of around 6 p.m., Cal Fire was reporting the so-called Tesla Incident was about 100 acres in size.
There are no further details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.