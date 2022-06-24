Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling 100-acre brush fire on eastern side of Livermore

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

LIVERMORE – Firefighters are battling a brush fire in a hilly, rural area east of Livermore early Thursday evening. 

The fire first reported at around 5:45 p.m. is burning not far from Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in the area of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road.

As of around 6 p.m., Cal Fire was reporting the so-called Tesla Incident was about 100 acres in size.

There are no further details.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 6:26 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

