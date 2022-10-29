Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place

MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.

Crews battle a fire at a storage facility on Redwood Highway Frontage Road in Mill Valley Oct. 29, 2022. Mill Valley Fire Dept

The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.

There is currently no reported cause for the fire.