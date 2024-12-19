Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Fire torches home in San Lorenzo; 2 dogs killed, residents displaced

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Watch: Aftermath of San Lorenzo house fire
Watch: Aftermath of San Lorenzo house fire 01:29

A fire at a home in San Lorenzo was knocked down by firefighters Thursday afternoon but not before causing significant damage.

The fire engulfed a single-family house on the 1600 block of Bandoni Avenue  just west of Del Rey neighborhood park.

Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd said six residents were displaced and two dogs were killed in the fire.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the home to vent the trapped heat and smoke. The front area of the home appeared to have sustained the most damage.

Hurd said 21 firefighters responded to the fire.

The was no immediate word on what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.