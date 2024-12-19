Fire torches home in San Lorenzo; 2 dogs killed, residents displaced

A fire at a home in San Lorenzo was knocked down by firefighters Thursday afternoon but not before causing significant damage.

The fire engulfed a single-family house on the 1600 block of Bandoni Avenue just west of Del Rey neighborhood park.

Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd said six residents were displaced and two dogs were killed in the fire.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the home to vent the trapped heat and smoke. The front area of the home appeared to have sustained the most damage.

Hurd said 21 firefighters responded to the fire.

The was no immediate word on what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.