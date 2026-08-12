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Fire at Fremont apartment building leaves 1 dead

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A Fremont resident died Wednesday in an apartment building fire, officials said.

Crews were called around 9:20 a.m. to an apartment on the 4200 block of Irvington Avenue for a report of a fire in the hallway; the Fremont Fire Department said they had also been notified of "one adult patient down."

Firefighters at the scene were able to quickly extinguish the fire and soon found a person down in the hallway with severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to be cooking-related, and investigators are still determining what caused it. 

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