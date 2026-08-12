Fire at Fremont apartment building leaves 1 dead

A Fremont resident died Wednesday in an apartment building fire, officials said.

Crews were called around 9:20 a.m. to an apartment on the 4200 block of Irvington Avenue for a report of a fire in the hallway; the Fremont Fire Department said they had also been notified of "one adult patient down."

Firefighters at the scene were able to quickly extinguish the fire and soon found a person down in the hallway with severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to be cooking-related, and investigators are still determining what caused it.