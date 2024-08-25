Fire damages San Francisco hardware store, family-run since 1983

SAN FRANCISCO -- A legacy, family-owned business in San Francisco's Parkside District was badly damaged in an early morning fire Sunday.

Albert Chow, the owner of Great Wall Hardware on Taraval Street between 28th and 29th avenues, said the fire broke out at around 4 a.m. He said he found out about the fire through an alert from his store's security alarm as firefighters worked to battle the flames.

"Gosh darn it, this is the first time I wish I had a burglary instead," Chow said. "We want to continue. We want to come back. We want to be continually engaged in the community and help this community out."

Great Wall Hardware has been operating in San Francisco for 41 years. It was previously owned by Chow's parents. The store is recognized as a "legacy business" by the city which means it has been open for more than 30 years and is recognized for adding to San Francisco culture.

Chow is also the president of "People of Parkside, Sunset (POPS)," a neighborhood organization to promote the quality of life and businesses in the Parkside District. He has also been a community voice in speaking out against the closure of the Great Highway, taking part in demonstrations to keep it open to automobile traffic.

"(Chow's) been with us. We've got to be with him," said Josephine Zhao, who lives near the hardware store. "It's very devastating. We have been shopping at this neighborhood hardware store for a long time. For as long as we moved in. It has been here for decades and it's a staple in our neighborhood. It just burns a hole in our heart."

The one-alarm fire on Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital and displaced two residents living above the store, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

1 alarm fire on the 1800 block of Taraval Ave. Firefighters working to contain the fire at this time. 1 person transported to a local hospital and 2 residents displaced due to smoke damage. Taraval St. between the 1700-1900 block is closed. #SFFD #YOURSFFD pic.twitter.com/HOy4pMSutW — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 25, 2024

The person hospitalized was Chow's mother, according to Chow.

"She had some smoke inhalation. The firefighters were cautious enough take her to UCSF to just check things out to make sure she's OK. She's OK. She's home with me with my wife and her grandkids. I think she'll be happy," he said. "I love this town. Yeah, we have our busts. We have our booms. This is not a one-trick-pony kind of town. This is a town with many benefits, many jewels, many opportunities. I've been all around the world and I still find myself back here. So, one fire's not going to stop that."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help rebuild Great Wall Hardware.