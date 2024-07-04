Watch CBS News
Fire crews knock down brush fire in Antioch after street evacuated

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Fire officials were able to knock down a grass fire that started late Thursday evening after the fire forced evacuations for residents on Lotus St., authorities said.

The Contra Costa Fire PIO X social media account first posted about the fire at 10:13 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Ave. in Antioch.

Additional crews were called in to help with structure protection before fire officials began evacuations on Lotus Street at around 10:30 p.m., according to a post on X.

Luckily, crews were able to stop forward progress of the fire and knock it down by shortly after 11 p.m.

Crews will be staying on the premises to make sure the fire doesn't reignite overnight. There was no word from officials when the evacuation order might be lifted.

The incident was one of five different brush fires that crews responded to in Contra Costa. Several were in Antioch, along with an additional incidents in Bay Point and Martinez. All of the fires were contained without any reports of injury. Authorities did not confirm the cause of any of the fires.

