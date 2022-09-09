Watch CBS News
Fire burns along Highway 580 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A fire was burning in Oakland close to Interstate Highway 580 Friday.

The fire was reported in the area of Mosswood Park just north of I-580, east of the 580/Highway 24 exchange, and west of Broadway. Smoke from the fire was billowing above the area and was seen for miles around.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

