Fire burns along Highway 580 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire was burning in Oakland close to Interstate Highway 580 Friday.
The fire was reported in the area of Mosswood Park just north of I-580, east of the 580/Highway 24 exchange, and west of Broadway. Smoke from the fire was billowing above the area and was seen for miles around.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
