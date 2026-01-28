Fight during Livermore High School basketball game being investigated by police

Livermore police said they are investigating a fight involving multiple juveniles that happened during a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

The fight broke out in the foyer of the Livermore High School gym, around 8:40 p.m., while a basketball game was being played, the school said.

Principal Roxana Mohammed said school staff immediately responded, called police and postponed the game for safety reasons.

During the fight, a 17-year-old Livermore boy lost consciousness and was found by officers who had arrived within minutes of being called. The teen's injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The other juveniles involved in the fight were gone when officers arrived, police said.

There were reports of someone displaying a gun, but police said that is unconfirmed, and no gun was found at the scene.

Police are working alongside the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District to investigate and identify those involved.

The basketball game will be rescheduled, and Mohammed said there will be increased security.

"Our goal is to inform our community on safety related matters as soon as possible, however, it is our responsibility to ensure that we verify facts and details before sharing information," Mohammed said. "We appreciate your understanding and support, and we will continue to work closely with LPD to support our students and ensure campus safety. "