"Festa Italiana" street fair strengthening community, family ties in San Francisco's North Beach

Festa Italiana returns to San Francisco's North Beach this weekend celebrating the neighborhood and preserving the heritage of the community with food, music, shopping, and live entertainment.

The San Francisco Italian Athletic Club Foundation organizes the street fair as a way to bring families together in a part of the city that has thrived thanks to the continued support of residents and visitors.

"It's tradition, how to make the wine, how to make the food, that the explanation of every single dish, it was amazing," said Francesco Covucci about eating at North Beach Restaurant.

Covucci is now a partner and owner of the business and hopes to reopen the local landmark that operated in the neighborhood for more than 50 years before closing last December. He says it was the first restaurant he dined in after moving to the U.S. and is grateful to be part of the team to restore it given its long history in North Beach.

Organizers of the street fair say it is that kind of commitment to the neighborhood that keeps it going strong four years after the pandemic and the sense of community they want to celebrate this weekend. The love of Italian culture can be seen all around with crosswalks and street poles decorated in red, white, and green.

"We have to do something to keep North Beach Restaurant alive," Covucci told KPIX.

One aspect of the neighborhood that has helped North Beach succeed in San Francisco is the diversity of businesses and organizations. Not just bars, restaurants, and cafes but schools that tie families to the community like Laura Vicuña Pre-K of Saints Peter and Paul. The school has two classes each year and has served over 1,000 students since it opened decades ago.

"Being part of North Beach for 40 years and being part of the Saint Peter and Paul community, I have seen, I have children in our Pre-K program now whose parents also went through our program," said school director Barbara Simons.

One of those former students now works for Simons. Staffers say it is a delight to have the children enjoy parts of the neighborhood that are easy for everyone to walk to and from during their school day.

"It's great to see everyone still in this community and to see all the alumni come back with their children," said Jessyca Ng, assistant director of the program."It's awesome."

While the neighborhood cares to keep its members going strong and North Beach remains a popular spot among locals, it is essential to have tourists continue to make their part of the city a destination when in town.

"If you go to Italy, if you go to Rome, you must visit the Vatican but if you come to San Francisco, you have to come to North Beach," Covucci said.

Festa Italiana is June 1st and June 2nd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. centered around Stockton and Union Streets in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

