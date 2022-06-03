Female pedestrian fatally struck on Danville's Camino Tassajara

PIX Now -- Top stories for Friday morning

DANVILLE (CBS SF) -- A female walking along Danville's heavily traveled Camino Tassajara was struck and killed on Thursday night.

Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said the incident took place at at approximately 8:06 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Contra Costa County coroner's office Friday morning identified the woman as Danville resident Joyce Huang.

Investigators said the remained at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Camino Tassajara was closed at Wood Ranch Road for several hours as police continued their investigation. The roadway has since re-opened.