FBI warns of cyber criminals juice jacking smart devices to implant malware

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new warning has emerged from the FBI, and this impacts travelers in airports across the country.

For the traveler, running low on battery power for your phone or tablet is concerning.

Now, the FBI is warning against using convenient, free charging stations.

They're easy and accessible at airports, hotels, and even malls. Just plug in your device and juice up your phone.

This, however, is leading to juice jacking.

The FBI says "bad actors" have figured out how to use the ports to put malware and monitoring software on your devices.

The software could then unlock your device and give the scammers access to private information, including your passwords, address, banking information, and any personal data on your phone.

To avoid it, experts said you should carry a personal charging box and use a regular electrical outlet instead.

Besides juice jacking, remember to never use public Wi-Fi networks in airports and busy areas; that's another way cybercriminals target you.