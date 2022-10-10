Watch CBS News
Boy arrested after man stabbed to death during fight in Rio Nido

RIO NIDO, Sonoma County -- A boy was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly stabbed a man to death during a fight in the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Rio Nido.

A little after 9 p.m., Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were sent to the 14000 block of Canyon One Road in response to a reported fight and found Jose Villavicencio, 41, suffering from stab wounds, according to sheriff's officials.

Both deputies and emergency medical personnel administered life-saving measures but Villavicencio died at the scene, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The suspect's age was not released. He was arrested at the scene and taken to juvenile hall, where he was booked on suspicion of murder, sheriff's officials said.

