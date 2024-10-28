Watch CBS News
Fatal solo vehicle crash closes both directions of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A person was killed Monday afternoon in a solo vehicle collision in Marin County and traffic in the area is impacted, California Highway Patrol said. 

CHP did not yet have much information yet but said that the fatal collision involved one person on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in the area of McEvoy Ranch northwest of Novato.

As of 4:45 p.m., both lanes on Point Reyes Petaluma Road were closed, according to CHP. The roadway reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

CHP will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

