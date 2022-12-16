Fatal pedestrian collision shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down southbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Jose for more than 3 hours during the Friday morning commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road.

Arriving officers discovered a pedestrian had been struck and succumbed to injuries at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two right lanes as well as the McKee Road off-ramp were blocked as the CHP investigated the collision. Commuters were advised to find alternate routes through the area. There was no ETA as to when the lanes would be reopened.

No other details were immediately available.

The fatality is San Jose's 65th traffic death of the year, and its 32nd pedestrian death. Both figures are records for the city across a calendar year.