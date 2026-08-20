CHP investigation in Sunnyvale follows fatal motorcycle hit-and-run crash in East Palo Alto on Highway 101

An investigation into a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 101 in East Palo Alto Thursday morning led California Highway Patrol officers to a neighborhood in Sunnyvale, authorities said.

The collision involving a motorcyclist happened at about 6:05 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 next to the University Avenue onramp. The CHP said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it assisted the CHP with the investigation, which led officers to Leota Avenue on the west side of Sunnyvale, south of Evelyn Avenue and just north of Vargas Elementary School. The DPS said the investigation did not involve the school.

Police and highway patrol officers were seen around an dark, older-model Acura sedan that was being towed away. The CHP did not provide details of the investigation or confirm whether the vehicle was suspected as being involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

There was no suspect information provided. Police said there was no immediate danger to the public.

The crash shut down several lanes of Highway 101 for about three hours as the scene was processed.