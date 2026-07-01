Fans pack Caltrain to South Bay for World Cup match

The World Cup brings fans from around the world together and on game day, so does public transportation.

USA and Bosnia fans packed Caltrain from San Francisco to the South Bay, sharing laughs and friendly rivalries on the way to Santa Clara.

"We're together until kickoff, then we hate each other," joked Phil Ginsberg of San Francisco.

For the Morris family, the train ride was part of a much bigger family reunion. Aaron Morris of San Francisco wanted to make sure the match would be one his father, Pancho, would never forget.

"My father came from Jamaica, got a soccer scholarship for college and is a huge fan," Aaron Morris said.

Pancho Morris, who flew in from Ohio, had never been to a World Cup match before. The tickets were supposed to be a surprise Father's Day gift, but he found out a little earlier than planned.

"She can't keep a secret, so she told me," Pancho Morris said with a laugh. "On Father's Day he told me, 'Hey, I have tickets for you to go to the game.' I couldn't believe it."

For another group of friends, the plan was simple, to take the train, skip the driving, and enjoy the experience.

"As we got more and more excited, we were willing to pay a little more and more," said Abhinav Dev of Napa. "We're going down for the game!"

Whatever the outcome on the field, fans said the day was about more than soccer. It was about reunions, strangers, friends, and families coming together for the World Cup experience.

"It's the best Father's Day present ever," Pancho Morris said. "I couldn't ask for anything else."