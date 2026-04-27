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Family disturbance investigation at San Jose home leads to standoff

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A family disturbance at a San Jose home led to a standoff with officers on Monday, police said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of South 4th Street to investigate a family disturbance involving a weapon.

Police said the suspect then barricaded themselves inside the home.

Officers were trying to negotiate with the suspect for a peaceful resolution, and several streets were temporarily closed in the area, police said.

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