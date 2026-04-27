Family disturbance investigation at San Jose home leads to standoff

A family disturbance at a San Jose home led to a standoff with officers on Monday, police said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of South 4th Street to investigate a family disturbance involving a weapon.

Police said the suspect then barricaded themselves inside the home.

Officers were trying to negotiate with the suspect for a peaceful resolution, and several streets were temporarily closed in the area, police said.