Fairfield police arrest teens on bicycles after attempting to take over intersection

FAIRFIELD – Fairfield police dispersed and arrested some of the dozens of bicycle-riding teens who were reportedly trying to block traffic at a busy intersection this week.

Callers told police about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday that about 30 to 40 young individuals were riding bikes in the area of North Texas Street and Travis Boulevard.

"Several callers stated the bicyclists were intentionally impeding multiple lanes of traffic," police said in a news release.

Press Release: Fairfield Police Disperse Group of 30-40 Juvenile Bicyclists Attempting to Take Over Intersection On January 17 at 5:40 pm, officers were dispatched to North Texas Street and Travis Boulevard, following reports that approximately 30-40 juveniles on bikes were in the roadway. Several callers stated the bicyclists were intentionally impeding multiple lanes of traffic. Officers quickly located the group in the area of North Texas Street and Cement Hill Road - at which time the teens appeared to be in the process of trying to take over the intersection. Several juveniles were arrested for obstruction, cited, and released to their parents. Several bicycles were also seized. We’ve said it before, but will reiterate it again (although it may not be well received by the young people chasing the thrill behavior like this brings). While we encourage outdoor activities for our youth , we do not condone engaging in those activities at the expense of safety – or the law. One dangerously poor decision can result in long-lasting effects young people may not think about in the moment. Below are some safe, alternate locations for similar events: Linear Park Trail Rockville Hills Regional Park A list of local parks can be found here: https://www.fairfield.ca.gov/government/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/facility-park-picnic-rentals/city-parks?locale=en Additionally, a list of bike trails can be found here: https://www.fairfield.ca.gov/government/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/facility-park-picnic-rentals/bike-trails?locale=en Have fun the right way. You don’t have to endanger your life, break the law, or inconvenience others to have a good time. #ffpd #togetherwearefairfield Posted by Fairfield, CA Police Department on Thursday, January 18, 2024

Officers found the group at another location, where the teens appeared to be trying to take over the intersection.

Several of the youths were arrested and cited for obstruction before they were released to their parents. Officers also seized several bicycles, according to police.

"While we encourage outdoor activities for our youth, we do not condone engaging in those activities at the expense of safety - or the law," Fairfield police said in a statement.