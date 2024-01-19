Fairfield police arrest teens on bicycles after attempting to take over intersection

FAIRFIELD – Fairfield police dispersed and arrested some of the dozens of bicycle-riding teens who were reportedly trying to block traffic at a busy intersection this week.
Callers told police about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday that about 30 to 40 young individuals were riding bikes in the area of North Texas Street and Travis Boulevard.
"Several callers stated the bicyclists were intentionally impeding multiple lanes of traffic," police said in a news release.
Officers found the group at another location, where the teens appeared to be trying to take over the intersection.
Several of the youths were arrested and cited for obstruction before they were released to their parents. Officers also seized several bicycles, according to police.
"While we encourage outdoor activities for our youth, we do not condone engaging in those activities at the expense of safety - or the law," Fairfield police said in a statement.
