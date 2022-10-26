Fairfield police arrest teenager who brought gun to school

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police arrested a student at Armijo High School Tuesday afternoon for bringing a gun to campus, the department announced Wednesday.

A gun found in a high school student's backpack in Fairfield. Fairfield Police

Officers said that at around 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer learned about an ongoing conflict between two students, with one of them threatening to physically harm the other. The school's vice principal then escorted the student who made threats to the office and searched his backpack after hearing that he possibly had a firearm.

"Inside the backpack, Officer Lewis found a second, cross-body bag from which he recovered a loaded Polymer 80 Glock-style pistol, with an extended magazine inserted into the magazine well," a statement from the department noted.

Officers took the student into custody and transported him to the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility, where he was booked on several weapons related charges.

"Many thanks to Officer Lewis, Armijo High's vice principal and school administration. Due to their quick thinking and collaborative partnership, a potentially dangerous situation was avoided," the department's statement read.