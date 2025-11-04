Fairfield police arrest man suspected of stabbing multiple people

Police in Fairfield arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people during an incident over the weekend.

Around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of Texas Street on reports of a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers found the man, provided medical aid and he was taken to a local hospital.

As officers on the scene were investigating, police received a call from a woman who said she was attacked by a man who was running up and down North Texas Street and stabbing people.

Police said they found a man matching the suspect's description and arrested him a short time after he fled the scene.

Investigators determined that both calls were related. Both the man and woman were able to positively identify the suspect as 33-year-old Jose Reyes Quinones.

Police said Quinones was arrested booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Quinones also has an outstanding warrant from Sonoma County.

Jail records show Quinones is being held on $70,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14.