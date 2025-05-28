Watch CBS News
Stabbing at Fairfield home leaves 1 dead, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A fight preceded a stabbing that left one person dead at a Fairfield home Tuesday night, police say.

Fairfield police say officers responded to the home on Eagle Way, off Nightingale Drive and Dover Avenue, just after 9 p.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found one person had been stabbed. The suspect had already left, police say.

The person stabbed died at the scene, police say. No details about that person have been released.

Investigators believe an argument escalated into a fight just before the stabbing.

No suspect information has been released by police, but investigators believe the victim most likely knew the suspect. 

