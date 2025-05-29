Suspect in fatal Fairfield stabbing arrested in Vallejo

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a person at a home in Fairfield was arrested in Vallejo Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Eagle Way between Air Base Parkway and E. Tabor Avenue east of Dover Avenue. The Fairfield Police Department said that responding officers found a male victim who had been stabbed and he died at the scene.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, and police said the stabbing came after a verbal argument that turned into a fight. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Fairfield resident Kristopher Johnson, who police said was known to the victim.

In a press release Thursday, police said the investigation led detectives to a hotel in Vallejo, where Johnson was arrested at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday with the help of the Vallejo Police Department.

Fairfield police said the stabbing appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community. Additional details may be released as they become available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case was encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300 or send anonymous tips through Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-STOP or at www.solanocrimestoppers.com.