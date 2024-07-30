Boyfriend of missing Fairfield woman believed to be dead convicted of murder

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man has now been convicted in the 2023 murder of his girlfriend Erica Brown.

The Fairfield Police Department said Brown was last seen on Aug. 20, 2023 at her Fairfield home. Her boyfriend, Mark Randle, was soon named as a person of interest in her disappearance.

While Brown had yet to be located, police announced that they believed she was dead.

Randle was arrested weeks later in the Sacramento area and was charged in her death. His trial didn't begin until July 2024.

Fairfield police then announced, on July 25, a jury had found Randle guilty of first-degree murder.

Detectives still have not been able to locate Brown's remains.

"Still, it's our hope this verdict brings some peace to the family and friends of Ms. Brown. Justice has been served," police said in a statement about the verdict.

Brown was 36 years old.

Randle will be sentenced at a later date.