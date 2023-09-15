Boyfriend of Erica Brown, missing Fairfield woman believed to be dead, arrested in Sacramento area

Missing Fairfield woman Erica Brown believed to be dead, arrest warrant issued for boyfriend

FAIRFIELD – The boyfriend of a missing Fairfield woman who police detectives said they believe is no longer alive has been arrested in connection to homicide.

Fairfield police originally sent out a missing person alert in August for 36-year-old Erica Brown. She was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20. Police classified her disappearance as suspicious in nature – and named her boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle, as a person of interest in the case.

Later, Fairfield police announced that they had gotten information that led them to believe that Brown was dead.

"Although we hoped to safely return Ms. Brown to those who care for her, we felt from the outset that her disappearance was suspicious in nature, and have treated it as such," police said in a statement.

No other information about Brown, including how she died and where detectives learned the information about fate, has been released.

An arrest warrant was been issued for Randle. Detectives said he had strong ties to Fairfield and Vallejo.

On Thursday, Fairfield police announced that Randle had been taken into custody in the Sacramento area.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Erica's family and friends during this difficult time and are committed to bringing Mark Randle to justice," police said in a statement after Randle's arrest.

Fairfield police said the Sacramento Police Department's Career Criminal Apprehension Team and Sacramento County Sheriff's ffice S.W.A.T Unit helped take Randle into custody.

Exactly where Randle was arrested was not disclosed.