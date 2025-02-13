Watch CBS News
Ex-university employee from San Jose accused of selling stolen Apple MacBooks, iPads

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A former university employee from San Jose is facing federal theft charges after he allegedly used a credit card from his employer to buy Apple products that he resold.

The Eastern District of California U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that an indictment against 59-year-old Tung Pham has been unsealed. Pham has been charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate.

According to prosecutors, Pham worked as a facilities and purchasing coordinator of what they described as a "library of a public university in San Jose." A LinkedIn profile in Pham's name shows that he was the facilities manager of the Martin Luther King Jr. Library at San Jose State University.

Prosecutors said Pham was entrusted with a procurement card to purchase items for the library. He allegedly used the card to purchase Apple MacBooks and iPads that he stole and sold to others.

The U.S. Attorney's office also alleges that Pham had a co-conspirator who lived in Folsom, near Sacramento. Prosecutors said the co-conspirator resold and shipped the stolen laptops and tablets to buyers out of state.

Prosecutors said Pham faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to San Jose State University for comment.

