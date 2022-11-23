Ex-employee arrested in drive-by shooting targeting Palo Alto restaurant

STANFORD -- A 32-year-old San Jose man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing at least two rounds during a drive-by shooting aimed at his former workplace -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse -- in the Stanford Shopping Center.

Palo Alto police said information from a witness and other leads eventually led to the arrest of Zachary Michael Ginsberg of San Jose on felony charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building.

Ginsberg was a former employee of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, which was struck by at least one of the rounds.

According to investigators, Palo Alto police dispatch received a call from a Fleming's employee reporting that the building had been struck by a bullet at about 4:25 p.m. on Monday.

Officers responded immediately and confirmed that a large plate glass window near the front door had been struck by gunfire. The restaurant was open for business at the time and customers were inside. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The ensuing investigation revealed that two bullet casings from a handgun were found on the east side of the 100 block of El Camino Real. Investigators also located an unoccupied parked vehicle near the restaurant that had also been struck by a handgun round.

Police located a witness who reported seeing a suspect extending a handgun out the driver's window of a black Chevrolet Camaro as it headed northbound on El Camino Real in front of the restaurant.

Ginsberg, an ex-employee of Fleming's, had recently been sending threatening text messages to his former supervisor as a result of a work conflict.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Ginsberg without incident in the 2600 block of Augustine Drive in Santa Clara.

Police also processed his car, a black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, for evidence.

Detectives then served a search warrant at the suspect's home in the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle in San Jose and recovered the firearm -- a 9mm unregistered polymer handgun, commonly known as a "ghost gun" -- police believe was used in the crime.

Police believe the suspect was acting alone, and there is no evidence that anyone else was in his vehicle with him during the crime. The suspect's former supervisor was at work at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.