Update: Evacuations, shelter-in-place due to gas leak on Union Street lifted

SAN FRANCISCO – Thirty people were evacuated Monday afternoon from a four-block area in the Union Street neighborhood in San Francisco due to a water main break and gas leak, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Filmore streets where the break occurred.

Fire officials said some people were being told to shelter in place. PG&E was working at about 4:45 p.m. to shut off the gas. So far no one has reported being injured, fire officials said.

At around 5:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire officials confirmed that PG&E was able to resolve the gas leak and the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as crews were continuing repair work. Authorities confirmed that one building sustained water damage to the basement.