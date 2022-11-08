Watch CBS News
Update: Evacuations, shelter-in-place due to gas leak on Union Street lifted

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Evacuations, shelter-in-place due to water main break, gas leak on Union Street
Evacuations, shelter-in-place due to water main break, gas leak on Union Street 00:21

SAN FRANCISCO – Thirty people were evacuated Monday afternoon from a four-block area in the Union Street neighborhood in San Francisco due to a water main break and gas leak, fire officials said. 

Firefighters arrived at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Filmore streets where the break occurred. 

Fire officials said some people were being told to shelter in place. PG&E was working at about 4:45 p.m. to shut off the gas. So far no one has reported being injured, fire officials said. 

At around 5:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire officials confirmed that PG&E was able to resolve the gas leak and the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted. 

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as crews were continuing repair work. Authorities confirmed that one building sustained water damage to the basement. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

