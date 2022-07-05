Over 100 evacuees trapped in PG&E powerhouse as crews battle Electra Fire near Jackson

JACKSON (CBS13) — Authorities said a over 100 people who were evacuated due from the Electra Fire in Amador County to a nearby PG&E powerhouse have been trapped by the fire.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office says the Electra Fire started near Vox Beach. A a deputy evacuated over 100 people into a nearby PG&E powerhouse where the evacuees and the deputy have become trapped.

Evacuation orders were issued Monday afternoon as fire crews battle two fast-moving vegetation fires in the Sierra foothills.

According to Sacramento affiliate CBS 13, one of the fires -- named the Electra Fire -- is burning in the Electra Road area near Jackson, which is located roughly 50 miles southeast of Sacramento. Fire officials say the blaze is burning at a dangerous rate and spreading in dry grass along the Amador and Calaveras county boarder.

Electra Fire burning in Amador County. PG&E

According to officials, Cal-Fire has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the area of Butte Mountain Road. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for all residents in a two-mile radius around Lake Tabeau.

#ElectraFire (Amador/Calaveras Co) - Evacuation info for the Amador County side of the fire from Sheriff's below. Mandatory evacs for Butte Mtn Rd area. Evac warning for 2 mile radius of Lake Tabeau. Amador Co Fairgrounds for animal evacs. https://t.co/eTPdvSLZ2S pic.twitter.com/acZD6k9hTn — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) July 5, 2022

A location for human sheltering has been set up at the Italian Picnic Grounds, on Highway 49 in Sutter Creek. The American Red Cross is responding.

Meanwhile, another vegetation fire, dubbed the Jandar Fire, is burning near Bangor, which is about 70 miles north of Sacramento. Fire officials say the flames are moving at a "rapid to dangerous rate."

The Butte County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for Bangor Zone 920. Additionally, Bangor Zone 837 and Bangor Zone 919 are under evacuation warnings.

This a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it is made available.