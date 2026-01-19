Employee at San Francisco airport dies in work-related incident

A man employed at the San Francisco International Airport died on Sunday while working, the airport said on Monday.

Fire crews were called around 7 p.m. to a vehicle service road, between Terminal 3 and International Terminal Boarding Area G, for a report of an accident.

When they arrived, they found a ramp employee underneath a cargo pallet that he was believed to have been towing. SFO said the employee was already deceased when first responders got to the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

SFO said the employee worked for the Dubai National Air Travel Agency, DNATA, and that OSHA was at the scene Sunday night interviewing his employer.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a dnata team member passed away whilst on duty at San Francisco International Airport on 18 January. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their family, friends and colleagues. dnata is providing all possible support to the family at this difficult time. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to understand the circumstances of the incident," DNATA said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area.

The employee has not yet been identified.