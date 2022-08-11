Watch CBS News
Crime

Fire at Emeryville Target store suspected as arson, police say

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 07:31

EMERYVILLE – Authorities said they believe someone deliberately sparked a fire inside a Target store in Emeryville earlier this week.

The blaze, reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday, forced customers and employees to evacuate the store at 1555 40th St., police said.

When police and firefighters arrived, the fire had been extinguished by employees.

"During the investigation, it appears the fire was intentionally started in the area of a towel display," Emeryville police said Wednesday in a news release.

A person of interest was seen on video surveillance near the area where the fire started, but police didn't release any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Emeryville Police Detective John Corcoran at (510) 596-3734 (EPD Case 2208-0521).

First published on August 10, 2022 / 10:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.