Fire at Emeryville Target store suspected as arson, police say

EMERYVILLE – Authorities said they believe someone deliberately sparked a fire inside a Target store in Emeryville earlier this week.

The blaze, reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday, forced customers and employees to evacuate the store at 1555 40th St., police said.

When police and firefighters arrived, the fire had been extinguished by employees.

"During the investigation, it appears the fire was intentionally started in the area of a towel display," Emeryville police said Wednesday in a news release.

A person of interest was seen on video surveillance near the area where the fire started, but police didn't release any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Emeryville Police Detective John Corcoran at (510) 596-3734 (EPD Case 2208-0521).