33-year-old man dies in custody at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

Authorities in Santa Clara County are investigating after a man in custody at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas died over the weekend.

According to county officials, deputies found the man unresponsive in his housing unit shortly after 2:55 p.m. Sunday. Staff at the jail, along with medical personnel immediately began performing CPR on the man and continued until emergency responders arrived.

At 3:09 p.m., personnel from the Milpitas Fire Department and emergency medical services arrived at the scene. The man was pronounced deceased at 3:31 p.m.

Officials said they have not released the man's identity, pending notification of family. The man had been in custody since Feb. 14 for what was described as "several" charges connected to cases at the San Jose Police Department.

In a statement Monday, officials said Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating and that a preliminary investigation "shows no indication" of foul play or anything suspicious that led to the man's death.

Officials said the sheriff's office is following standard protocol, working with the District Attorney's office and the Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

