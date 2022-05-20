Watch CBS News
Crime

Elderly woman fatally shoots man outside Oakley home in self-defense

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLEY -- A woman shot and killed a man in Oakley early Friday in a case that police are treating as self-defense.

Officers responded at 12:39 a.m. to a report of a 51-year-old man shot in the 200 block of West Cypress Road.

The man was found in the driveway of a home and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Investigators detained three people at the home and learned that a 74-year-old woman there has an elder abuse restraining order against the man because of a history of physical violence, and more alleged violence by the man led her to shoot him in self-defense, according to police.

The woman was not taken into custody. Oakley police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (925) 625-8855 or (925) 625-8060. 

First published on May 20, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.