Elderly woman fatally shoots man outside Oakley home in self-defense

OAKLEY -- A woman shot and killed a man in Oakley early Friday in a case that police are treating as self-defense.



Officers responded at 12:39 a.m. to a report of a 51-year-old man shot in the 200 block of West Cypress Road.



The man was found in the driveway of a home and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.



Investigators detained three people at the home and learned that a 74-year-old woman there has an elder abuse restraining order against the man because of a history of physical violence, and more alleged violence by the man led her to shoot him in self-defense, according to police.



The woman was not taken into custody. Oakley police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (925) 625-8855 or (925) 625-8060.