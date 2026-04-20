Eastbound I-80 in San Francisco reopens ahead of schedule after weekend closure

Caltrans reopened a stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 in downtown San Francisco late Sunday night, after the roadway was closed for much of the weekend for repairs.

According to the agency, crews completed their work and reopened eastbound 80 between 17th and 4th streets seven hours ahead of schedule. The roadway was initially expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

"This work window allowed for the rebuilding of nearly two miles of freeway and complete important repairs on the 4th Street off ramp, preventing an additional weekend closure later on," Caltrans posted Monday morning.

The Bay Bridge and the westbound direction of the freeway remained open during the closure of eastbound 80.

Caltrans said the extended closure was needed to perform essential structural and bridge deck rehabilitation to enhance safety and extend the life of the roadway. The viaducts that constitute the freeway, one of the most traveled in the Bay Area, are 71 years old and carry thousands of vehicles daily.

City and transportation officials said the timing of the closure was intentional, noting fewer major events scheduled in San Francisco over the weekend, aside from the Cherry Blossom Festival. The San Francisco Giants were out of town and businesses around Oracle Park and Mission Bay reported a slowdown.

Despite concerns of a potential "carmageddon", widespread gridlock in downtown did not materialize during the shutdown, in part because many drivers avoided the area or used public transit.

The work on eastbound 80 was part of the "Fab 4" rehabilitation projects to upgrade several major roadways in San Francisco, including 19th Avenue, Highway 101 and to install an overcrossing at Farallones Street and Interstate 280.

The rehabilitation projects are expected to continue through 2028.