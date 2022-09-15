Watch CBS News
Crime

Update: Teen stabbed during family disturbance in East San Jose; arrest made

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:53

SAN JOSE – A suspect has been arrested after police said a teen was stabbed during a family disturbance in East San Jose Thursday morning.

According to police, the stabbing took place on the 200 block of Pamela Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m.

The victim, who was identified as a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Following the stabbing, the suspect barricaded in a nearby apartment. Around 12:40 p.m., police announced the suspect was in custody.

In a tweet, police said officers were able to deescalate the incident and that the suspect surrendered peacefully. The suspect was then transported to a hospital for an unrelated previous injury.

Police said the suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. His name has not been released.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 1:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.