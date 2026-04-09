Woman fatally struck by driver in East San Jose in city's 12th traffic death of the year

A woman who was crossing a street in East San Jose died after being struck by a driver Wednesday night, police said.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of White Road and Mt. McKinley Drive, near Mt. Pleasant High School, on reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the woman's name.

According to a preliminary investigation, an adult male driving a 2005 Toyota was traveling westbound on Mt. McKinley, turning southbound onto White Road, striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was inside the crosswalk when she was struck.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to officers, the incident was the city's 12th fatal collision and the city's 12th traffic death of 2026. The woman was the 5th pedestrian to be killed on city streets this year.