Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Fire burns condo complex, vegetation next to Highway 680 in East San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:43

SAN JOSE  -- A fire burned at a condominium complex next to Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose Wednesday afternoon and spread to nearby vegetation before firefighters knocked it down.

The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet the call reporting a structure fire on the 600 block of Easton Drive between McKee Road and Mabury Road came in a 1:47 p.m. 

The department said the fire sparked a vegetation fire nearby just south of Berryessa Road and firefighters worked to extinguish both at the same time.

680-fire-east-san-jose.jpg
Fire burns next to Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose, August 24, 2022. PG&E

Firefighters stopped forward progress on the vegetation fire at 2:19 p.m.are were mopping up.

The fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close down the number 4 lane of northbound I-680..

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 3:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.