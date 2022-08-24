Fire burns condo complex, vegetation next to Highway 680 in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A fire burned at a condominium complex next to Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose Wednesday afternoon and spread to nearby vegetation before firefighters knocked it down.

The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet the call reporting a structure fire on the 600 block of Easton Drive between McKee Road and Mabury Road came in a 1:47 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a residential structure fire at a condominium complex on the 600 block of Easton Dr. This fire has sparked a vegetation fire nearby. Crews are currently working to extinguish both fires at this time. Avoid the area. TOC 1:47pm pic.twitter.com/BWA126auMV — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 24, 2022

The department said the fire sparked a vegetation fire nearby just south of Berryessa Road and firefighters worked to extinguish both at the same time.

Fire burns next to Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose, August 24, 2022. PG&E

Firefighters stopped forward progress on the vegetation fire at 2:19 p.m.are were mopping up.

The fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close down the number 4 lane of northbound I-680..

