Fire burns condo complex, vegetation next to Highway 680 in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A fire burned at a condominium complex next to Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose Wednesday afternoon and spread to nearby vegetation before firefighters knocked it down.
The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet the call reporting a structure fire on the 600 block of Easton Drive between McKee Road and Mabury Road came in a 1:47 p.m.
The department said the fire sparked a vegetation fire nearby just south of Berryessa Road and firefighters worked to extinguish both at the same time.
Firefighters stopped forward progress on the vegetation fire at 2:19 p.m.are were mopping up.
The fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close down the number 4 lane of northbound I-680..
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
