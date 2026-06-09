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Cyclist dies following vehicle collision in East San Jose

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a vehicle collision in East San Jose Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9:35 a.m., officers were called North Capitol Avenue near Gay Avenue on reports of a collision. The cyclist, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

Police said northbound lanes of North Capitol are closed between Madden Avenue and McKee Road and that closures would be in place for several hours.

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