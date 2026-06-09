Cyclist dies following vehicle collision in East San Jose

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a vehicle collision in East San Jose Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9:35 a.m., officers were called North Capitol Avenue near Gay Avenue on reports of a collision. The cyclist, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

Police said northbound lanes of North Capitol are closed between Madden Avenue and McKee Road and that closures would be in place for several hours.